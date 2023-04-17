Indian Couple Dead in Dubai Fire Were Preparing Iftar Meal for Neighbours

Neighbours of the Indian couple who died in a fire in Dubai on Sunday said the couple were preparing an iftar meal for them, according to a report by news outlet Gulf News.

Rijesh Kalangadan, 38, and his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath, 32, were preparing Vishusadhya, the report said. Vishusadhya is a festive meal and it was being prepared so that their neighbours could end the fast later that day.

The fire started in the Al Ras area, killing sixteen and injuring nine others. The Dubai Civil Defence said the fire started because the buildings were not compliant with the security and safety requirements.

The Gulf News report said Kalangadan was employed as a business development manager with a travel and tourism company while Kandamangalath worked as a schoolteacher.

Both of them hailed from Kerala and were celebrating Vishu. Vishu is a harvest festival celebrated in the state of Kerala. They prepared Vishusadhya for their Muslim neighbours, a group of bachelors from Kerala, for iftar.

Riyas Kaikambam, a resident of apartment number 409, said the couple - who lived in apartment number 406 - were very friendly. The fire started in apartment number 405.

“They used to live in the next building earlier. They moved to our building two years ago. They had invited us during Onam and Vishu lunches earlier also. This time, they told us to come for iftar as it is Ramadan," Riyas Kaikambam was quoted as saying by Gulf News. He added that they used to invite Riyas and his roommates during festivals.

Meanwhile, colleagues of Jeshi Kandamangalath also mourned her death. Her colleagues from Crescent School in Dubai and Woodlem Park School remembered her as a friendly person. She recently joined the Woodlem Park School and became popular in a very short span of time.

The couple’s respective families in Kerala were also distraught as the couple planned to fly home for the house-warming of their home. The couple recently visited their ancestral home and promised to return soon for the housewarming of their new home.

“Everyone was so happy till this tragic news came. Their parents are distraught," a relative of the couple was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

