Indian Embassy in New York, Niagara Falls Lit Up in Tricolour to Mark PM Modi's Historic Visit

The Indian Embassy in New York was lit up in tricolour to mark the historic state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and to celebrate the growing friendship between India and the United States.

The celebration comes on a day when US President Joe Biden and Narendra Modi hailed a new era in their countries’ relationship after the White House rolled out the red carpet for the Indian prime minister on Thursday.

“The building of @IndiainNewYork resplendent in tricolor, marking the #HistoricStateVisit2023 and welcoming Prime Minister @narendramodi to the United States. Long Live India-US Friendship!" the official Twitter account of the Consulate General of India, New York, said in a tweet sharing an image of the embassy building.

“Two great nations, two great friends, and two great powers. Cheers," Biden told PM Modi in a toast at a state dinner organised in the honour of the Indian prime minister. Modi said in reply “You are soft spoken, but when it comes to action, you are very strong."

The embassy also shared a video of Niagara Falls “bathed in the colours of India’s flag" looking magnificent in all its glory.

“India-USA partnership. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic state visit 2023 and celebrating #IndiaUSAFriendship bathed in the colours of India’s flag, the breathtaking Niagara Falls look magnificent amidst fireworks. Thank you, Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI)," the embassy said in the tweet.

Earlier today, PM Modi attended the State Dinner hosted in his honour by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the North Lawn of the White House.

More than 400 guests were invited for the dinner and they included big names in the tech world and billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Google CEO Sunder Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple CEO Tim Cook.