Indian Envoy Meets Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister, Discusses PM Prachanda's Impending Visit to Country

India’s Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister Narayankaji Shrestha and both the leaders discussed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s impending official visit to India, bilateral cooperation and border security issues among others.

Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha expressed hope that the programme of the 68-year-old Prime Minister’s India visit would be finalised soon, and expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will be further deepened during the tenure of the incumbent government, Shrestha’s Secretariat said.

During the meeting, Srivastava said that he was actively working to materialise Prime Minister Prachanda’s proposed India visit.

Advertisement

Shrestha said that there should be an open dialogue between the two countries on sensitive issues such as border management and combating cross-border crimes.

He also expressed confidence that the Nepal- India ties would be further deepened during the tenure of the Prachanda-led coalition government.

Prachanda was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal on December 26 last year after he walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader KP Sharma Oli.

In July last year, Prachanda visited India at the invitation of BJP National President J P Nadda. In addition to the BJP president, he had at the time met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Read all the Latest India News here