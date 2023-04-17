Trends :Indians in SudanPDM Split?Khartoum CrisisWealthiest CitiesNir Barkat
Indian Envoy Pays Courtesy Call to Newly Appointed Nepalese Foreign Minister Saud; Conveys Jaishankar’s Wishes

Saud, a leader of Nepali Congress, was sworn in as the foreign minister, weeks ahead of a planned visit to India by Nepalese PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 00:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister N P Saud on Sunday. (Image: Nepal Foreign Ministry/Twitter)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated his newly appointed Nepalese counterpart Narayan Prasad Saud, hours after he took charge of the post.

Saud, a leader of Nepali Congress, was sworn in as the foreign minister, weeks ahead of a planned visit to India by Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

“Congratulate H.E. N.P. Saud on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working together to strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Best wishes for success in your new role," Jaishankar tweeted.

In Kathmandu, Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Saud and conveyed a message from Jaishankar.

“Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India paid a courtesy call on Hon Foreign Minister Mr N P Saud @NPSaudnc today. Amb Srivastava conveyed message of congratulations from MEA of India H. E. @DrSJaishankar to the FM on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal," the Nepalese foreign ministry tweeted.

Prime Minister Prachanda was holding the charge of the foreign ministry as his coalition partner Nepali Congress delayed its nomination to the post.

Under the power sharing understanding, Nepali Congress was to recommend a leader for the foreign minister’s post.

The Nepalese prime minister is set to visit India in the next couple of weeks.

first published: April 17, 2023, 00:29 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 00:29 IST
