Indian Family Buys One of World's Most Expensive Homes in Switzerland for Rs 1,649 Crore. Details Here

Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal and his wife Radhika Oswal recently purchased one of the world’s most expensive homes in Switzerland for Rs 1,649 crore.

Located in the picturesque Swiss village of Gingins, which is only 15 minutes from Geneva, Villa Vari is a countryside retreat that overlooks the snow-capped peaks of the Alps. It is the largest property in the Canton of Vaud.

The custom-built rural retreat has a view of Mount Blanc’s snow-covered peaks and has an area of 4.3 lakh square feet.

The couple paid a staggering sum of $200 million or Rs 1,649 crore for the lavish property in Switzerland. The house is considered to be one of the world’s top 10 most expensive homes.

The villa was previously owned by Christina Onassis, the daughter of Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. It underwent a redesign after it was purchased by the Oswal family.

According to a report in GQ, renowned interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes was tasked with renovating the property. Wilkes is known for his work in iconic properties like Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas and the Leela Hotels.

Wilkes has transformed the mansion with opulent and exotic furnishings from across the world. The décor inside features high ceilings, muted tones and delicate filigree work.

Pankaj Oswal is the son of industrialist Abhay Kumar Oswal, who was the founder of Oswal Agro Mills and Oswal Greentech who passed away in 2016. The Oswal Group Global, led by Pankaj Oswal, has interests in petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers, and mining.

The billionaire couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal have lived in Switzerland for the past 10 years with their two daughters Vasundhara and Ridi after they shifted from Australia. They are now settled in Villa Vari, which carries their beloved children’s names.