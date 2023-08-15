Indian Navy Contingents Taking Part in Exercise Malabar in Aus Hoist Tricolour on Warships

A contingent of the Indian Navy, which is participating in Exercise Malabar in Australia, hoisted the national flag on Indian naval warships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, at Sydney on the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.

The Malabar exercises began Friday with the naval forces of India, the United States, Japan, and Australia participating. This is the first time Australia has hosted the war drills.

The war drills have assumed great significance as Chinese assertiveness grows in South Pacific and as Beijing eyes the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in a bid to extend its sphere of influence.

‘Exercise Malabar 2023’ is being conducted in two phases — the harbour phase and the sea phase.

In the harbour phase, the sides engage in wide-ranging activities such as cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, sports fixtures and several interactions for planning and conduct of the Sea Phase, news agency ANI said citing a press release from the Union ministry of defence.

The participants will engage in various complex and high-intensity exercises in all three domains of warfare, encompassing anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine exercises including live weapon firing drills during the sea phase.

The participants were greeted by the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday. He met the naval leaders of four nations. Deputy prime minister Richard Marles also accompanied the Australian PM.

Albanese said that the war drills allowed for an opportunity to discuss their shared vision for a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region.