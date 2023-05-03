Indian-origin Ajay Banga Confirmed as Next World Bank President

The World Bank on Wednesday confirmed Indian-origin Ajay Banga as its next president. Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, was in February this year nominated by US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank.

Banga will be taking charge of the development lender at a crucial time as it looks to better address climate change.

“The Board looks forward to working with Mr Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process," the bank wrote in a statement published shortly after the board voted to approve his leadership for a five-year term. He will take over the role from David Malpass on June 2. Malpass resigned in February.

Born in Pune, Banga is an economics graduate from Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s College. He earned his MBA degree from IIM, Ahmedabad, one of India’s premier B-schools.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT 63-YEAR-OLD AJAY BANGA:

Ajay Banga is the first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to head either of the two top international financial institutions – the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He is currently the Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, leading the company through a strategic, technological and cultural transformation.

He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government in 2016.

Banga started his career with Nestle, India, where he worked for 13 years before moving to Pepsico. In 1996, Banga joined Citigroup and worked at its India and Malaysia offices. He served as the CEO of the company’s Asia-Pacific region.

In 2009, Banga joined MasterCard as president and chief operating officer and was named the company’s CEO the next year.

Last January, Banga took charge as the Vice Chairman of equity firm General Atlantic.

Banga is a co-founder of The Cyber Readiness Institute, Vice Chair of the Economic Club of New York and served as a member of President Barack Obama’s Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity. He is a former member of the US President’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

He is the honorary chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, serving as chairman from 2020-2022.

(With agency inputs)

