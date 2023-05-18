Indian-origin Cab Driver Gave Prince Harry, Meghan Ride in Car Chase with Paps. Here's What He Said

A New York City cab driver drove Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for around 10 minutes on Tuesday as the two were chased by paparazzi said that the Royal couple were clearly nervous during the short journey.

Sukhcharn Singh said he picked the couple at a local police precinct in Midtown Manhattan as they were pursued by two vehicles.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers after attending an awards ceremony in New York.

The incident involved “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple and Doria Ragland in danger.

Their spokesperson said in a statement that the couple endured a “relentless pursuit" that lasted for more than two hours.

However, Singh, who witnessed a part of the drama, did not characterise his drive as a dangerous chase by paparazzi.

“I was on 67th Street and then the security guard hailed me. Next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab. We got blocked by a garbage truck, and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures," he said.

The Royal couple were about to share their destination, when the security guard made the call to return to the police precinct.

“They looked nervous, I think they were being chased the whole day or something," Singh said adding the two were pretty nervous, “but the security guard, he was on it."

The incident happened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday. The couple were in the city for the Women of Vision Awards and were accompanied by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

Pictures on social media show Harry, Meghan and her mother sitting in the back of a New York taxi which their spokesperson said showed “a small glimpse at the defense and decoys required to end the harassment".

The couple — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — were shaken by the incident but otherwise unharmed.

Sukhcharn Singh said that he didn’t believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in danger during the short ride they had in the cab.

“I don’t think that’s true, I think that’s all exaggerated and stuff like that. Don’t read too much into that," Singh said.

He, however, added “that must have happened before" they got in his taxi.

“New York City’s the safest place to be. There’s police stations, cops on every corner, there’s no reason to be afraid in New York," he added.