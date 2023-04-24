Indian-origin CEO on Racial Justice Advisory Board in US

Udai Tambar, an Indian-origin CEO involved in youth development services in the US, is among 15 experts appointed as members of the newly-formed racial justice advisory board in New York City.

Tambar, the CEO and President of New York Junior Tennis and Learning (NYJTL) was named as a member of the advisory board on implementation of the Racial Justice Charter Amendments, launched last week by Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor’s Office of Equity Commissioner Sideya Sherman.

The board will help ensure that New York City continues to lead the nation in innovative, racial equity work and carries out the city’s newly enshrined charter changes, according to a statement by the Mayor’s office.

“I am excited to partner with the new Advisory Board to represent NYC’s most resilient communities," Tambar was quoted as saying in the statement.

“A majority of the families we serve at NYJTL are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of colour) New Yorkers, and it is crucial that this new racial equity infrastructure ensures that they live in a society where they can flourish and achieve their fullest potential," he added.

According to the statement, the amendments were voted into law during the November 2022 general election and are the first of their kind in the nation.

"These added a statement of values to the city’s charter; required the city to establish a racial equity office and commission, as well as racial equity-focused plans; and called for the city to measure the true cost of living for city residents," the statement said.

Tambar most recently served as Vice President of Community Health at Northwell Health and is currently the President & CEO of NYJTL, the largest nonprofit youth tennis and education programme in the US.

He has devoted much of his career to serving youth, including serving as Chief of Staff and Director of Youth & Children Services for the NYC Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services and as the Executive Director for South Asian Youth Action (SAYA!), which provides comprehensive youth development services for NYC’s under-resourced South Asian community, the statement said.

Tambar graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Arts and received a Master’s in Public Affairs from Princeton University. He most recently attended Harvard Business School’s Executive Education Program and received a certificate in Strategic Perspectives in Nonprofit Management.

