Indian-origin Lawyer Charged with Hurting, Misbehaving at Singapore Train Station

A 54-year-old suspended Indian-origin lawyer was charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of behaving disorderly at a train station in Singapore, a court heard on Friday.

Ravi Madasamy is accused of slapping a man named Sellvaraja T Muniyandi on his left cheek and shouting at him around 5.30 pm on July 12 this year near Yio Chu Kang Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station, Channel News Asia reported.

M Ravi, previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

He is due back in court later this month.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to SGD 5,000, or both.

The penalties for behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place are a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to SGD 2,000 or both for a first-time offender.

Ravi was previously convicted of a similar offence in 2004, his charge sheet stated.

Repeat offenders face double the jail term and a fine of up to SGD 5,000 or both.

This is the latest of Ravi’s legal troubles.

In March, he was suspended from practising as a lawyer for a maximum of five years for misconduct, including making "grave and baseless accusations of improper conduct" against the Attorney-General, officers from the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Law Society.

Ravi, a lawyer of 20 years, frequently makes headlines for his behaviour as well as for his representation of those on death row.