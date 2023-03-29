Indian-Origin Man Arrested for 'Senselessly' Murdering Canadian National Outside Starbucks in Vancouver

An Indian-origin man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Canadian man in Vancouver.

32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal was charged with second-degree murder after he fatally stabbed Paul Schmidt, 37, near a Vancouver coffee shop on Sunday evening.

The victim’s wife and toddler daughter were close by when Gosal “senselessly" killed him outside a Starbucks outlet following a “brief altercation", police said. He was taken to the hospital where he took his last breath.

“Investigators do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other," a police statement said.

Describing the killing as “senseless", Kathy Schmidt, the victim’s mother, said she now needed justice for her son.

“Just one word. Senseless," Kathy said on the phone from Kelowna, where she lives and Schmidt grew up.

“Senseless that an altercation ended up in a murder. Ended up with my son losing his life." Police said they were investigating the killing, including what led up to it, as Schmidt’s loved ones grieved a man who they said lived for his family.

Police said public members flagged down a police officer on patrol after the stabbing, who arrested the suspect at the scene.

“We saw the guy get lifted onto the ambulance … The scene around, there had to be at least 15, 20 cop cars. Everyone was just kind of in shock," said Mark Buckingham, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident after his bus was stopped near the scene.

Vancouver police spokesperson said that the police are appealing for more witnesses and video to help them determine a motive in the killing.

“There’s a significant amount of evidence to tell us what happened. What we are focusing on now is why did this happen. What are the events that transpired in the moments leading up to this very serious crime … that’s something that may take some time for us to fully understand," Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“We believe there are people likely nearby, people who witnessed it, people who were in the area who can help us to understand those questions," he added.

