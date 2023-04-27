Indian-origin Man Jailed for Arranging Sham Marriage in Singapore

A 73-year-old Indian-origin man was sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore for arranging a marriage of convenience between his colleague and his niece to gain an immigration advantage, according to a media report.

In 2016, Meeran Gani Nagoor Pitchai asked Abdul Kader Kasim, 55, an Indian national, to marry his cash-strapped 58-year-old Singaporean niece, Noorjan Abdul Karim.

As part of the arrangement, Meeran arranged for his niece to become his colleague’s sponsor, TODAY newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Applicants for a short-term visit pass typically require a local sponsor if they want an extension of 89 days from their date of entry to Singapore.

Abdul wanted to extend his short-term visit pass, while Noorjan was under financial distress.

Abdul paid SGD25,000 to Noorjan and Meeran received SGD1,000 from this amount as Noorjan’s ex-husband owed him money, the report said.

Subsequently, the marriage was solemnised on September 17, 2016.

On September 28, 2022, Meeran was arrested by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers for arranging a marriage of convenience to obtain an immigration advantage, the report said.

In the court on Wednesday, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Ganeshvaran Dhanasekaran from ICA sought six months’ jail for Meeran on the grounds of the need for general deterrence.

“Sham marriages are an offence. They are difficult to detect as evidence of sham marriages is difficult to uncover," TODAY newspaper quoted Ganeshvaran as saying.

Meeran’s defence counsel, Rajan Supramaniam, sought a lesser sentence than the prosecution’s proposal of six months’ in jail.

He added that his client was “very remorseful" and his intention was only to help his colleague and niece.

“I would like to emphasise, as the prosecution said, that my client did not benefit anything from this (marriage arrangement) except the SGD 1,000 he received, which was a loan that he extended," TODAY newspaper quoted Rajan as saying in the court.

District Judge Wong Peck noted that although Meeran did not profit financially from the arrangement, he played a “major role" in arranging the marriage.

“I agree with the prosecution that there is a need for general deterrence as sham marriages are difficult to detect," District Judge Peck said.

Meeran was sentenced to six months in jail.

Abdul and Noorjan were also sentenced to six and seven months’ jail respectively.

Anyone convicted of arranging a marriage of convenience to obtain an immigration advantage can be jailed for up to 10 years or fined up to SGD10,000, or both according to laws in Singapore.

