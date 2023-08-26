Indian-Origin Man Killed Girlfriend, Bought New Shirt and Changed into it to Avoid Arrest

An Indian-origin Sikh man was arrested in California in the US for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in a parking garage at a mall. The 29-year-old was dating the woman, according to a report by California-based news outlet KCRA3.com.

The incident happened in California’s Roseville. The police said Simranjit Singh arrived at the mall with his girlfriend on Saturday morning (local time) and then shot the woman on the third floor of the parking garage. After committing the crime, Simranjit ran away from the scene and left the gun in the garage.

Lt. Chris Ciampa of the Roseville police department said that the cops apprehended Singh near a store across the street from the mall. The police said Singh went shopping and bought a shirt with cash. He changed into his new shirt, put the shirt in his bag and wanted to leave the store. The store was in lockdown due to the active shooter situation.

Ciampa said that based on eyewitness accounts and descriptions and his last known direction of travel a lot of officers were dispatched in the area looking for him.

Police also interviewed eyewitnesses and checked the Galleria’s surveillance video.

“They have an extensive security system, and we are working with them. There are cameras in the garage," Ciampa was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

Singh has been arrested and will be booked in Placer County Jail for homicide.

In a separate, another Indian-origin man, in the UK, was charged in connection with the stabbing of two people during a community event in Southall, west London.