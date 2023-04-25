Trends :Xi-Zelensky TalksWashington DeclarationJoe BidenTaliban-US Meet?Sudan Crisis
Home » World » Indian-Origin Man in Sydney Paralysed 5 Korean Women With Drugs, Raped Them: Report

Indian-Origin Man in Sydney Paralysed 5 Korean Women With Drugs, Raped Them: Report

Dhankhar recorded conversations with the women, who were alone, desperate for work and new in Sydney

Advertisement

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 09:23 IST

Sydney, Australia

In 2018, police raided his apartment and discovered dozens of videos of him having sex with women. (Image: Balesh Dhankhar/Facebook)
In 2018, police raided his apartment and discovered dozens of videos of him having sex with women. (Image: Balesh Dhankhar/Facebook)

Balesh Dhankhar, an influential figure in Sydney’s Indian community, has been found guilty of raping and assaulting five women in Sydney, Australia.

Dhankhar was convicted after a District Court jury in Sydney watched traumatic recordings of his attacks, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

According to the Australian newspaper, Dhankhar was accused of manipulating his victims with lies and drugs and hoarding trophies of his callous assaults. The women were lured into a web of lies, paralysed with drugs, and hoarded trophies of his assaults.

In 2018, police raided his apartment and discovered dozens of videos of him having sex with women, some of whom were unconscious, and which were labelled with Korean women’s names.

Advertisement

Dhankhar was living out a disturbed fantasy and was even convicted of assaulting a sixth woman he met on a dating website.

According to the report, he was obsessed with Korean cinema, language, and women, developing a complex deception that began with a fake job ad for Korean translators posted in 2017.

RELATED NEWS

He also recorded conversations with the women, who were alone, desperate for work and new in Sydney. Dhankhar interviewed each of the women at the Hilton hotel café before pressuring them into dinner, soju, and wine.

He then gave them wine or ice-cream laced with sedatives; traces were found in the blood and hair of two victims.  Dhankhar had recorded his sexual assaults using a camera hidden in his bedside alarm clock and on his phone.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 04:29 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 09:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

+8PHOTOS

Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics