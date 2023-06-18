Chilling Video Shows Indian-Origin Student Carrying Drunk Woman to His Flat to Rape Her | On Cam

An Indian-origin student has been arrested and sentenced to more than six years in jail for raping an “intoxicated" woman he met in a club last year.

CCTV Footage showed Preet Vikal carrying the “intoxicated" woman in his arms and across his shoulders through Cardiff city centre. He took the woman to his flat where he raped her in July last year.

Vikal admitted rape and was sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offenders’ institution, a release by South Wales police said on Friday.

Preet Vikal, an engineering student, came across the woman while she was on a night out with friends in Cardiff city centre.

“The victim had drunk to excess and by the end of the night was, plainly, hopelessly intoxicated. She stepped outside the club and encountered Preet Vikal. The two engaged in conversation and moved away from their groups," officials reportedly said.

“He took advantage of an intoxicated and vulnerable young woman who became separated from her friends," Detective Constable Nick Woodland said.

A CCTV video has emerged which shows the accused carrying the woman in his arms and later across his shoulders. As the two passed a pub, the victim was seen walking but leaning heavily on Vikal.

“A man has been jailed for raping at a woman at a halls of residence in #Cardiff. CCTV showed Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre," South Wales Police Cardiff said in a tweet.

“Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Preet Vikal we had a dangerous individual. He took advantage of an intoxicated & vulnerable young woman who became separated from friends," they added in another tweet.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said the university student brought the victim to his room at Talybont, despite the victim being unable to give consent.

Officers carried out an extensive trawl of CCTV and it was this footage, along with an Instagram message exchange with the victim, that led to Vikal being identified and arrested.