Indian Seafarer Dies in Ship Fire Off Dutch Coast, Govt Assisting Mortal Remains Repatriation

The Indian Mission in the Netherlands expressed sorrow over the death of an Indian seafarer in a fire that erupted on a car carrier ship off the Dutch coast in the North Sea on Wednesday. The freight ship, Fremantle Highway, carrying 3,000 cars, was engulfed in an uncontrollable blaze, and the Dutch coast guard is making efforts to prevent the vessel from sinking near a vital habitat for migratory birds.

The Indian embassy said they are in contact with the deceased seafarer’s family and providing support in repatriating the mortal remains. The embassy is also assisting the other injured crew members, coordinating with the Dutch authorities and the shipping company for their medical needs.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident involving Ship ‘Fremantle Highway’ in North Sea, resulting in the death of an Indian seafarer and injuries to the crew. Embassy of India is in touch with family of the deceased and is assisting in repatriation of the mortal remains," the Indian mission tweeted.

“Embassy is also in touch with the remaining 20 injured crew members, who are safe and receiving medical attention. All possible assistance is being extended in coordination with the Dutch authorities and the shipping company," it added.

The fire broke out 27 kilometers north of Ameland while the Fremantle Highway was en route from Bremerhaven to Singapore, according to AP. Emergency services managed to rescue 23 crew members, some injured, while attempting to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Securing the ship is challenging due to unpredictable weather and vessel damage, prompting preparations for all possible scenarios, including potential sinking.

Despite numerous monitoring vessels, firefighters struggle to suppress the fire and smoke billows from the ship. The vessel’s location near popular Dutch and German tourist islands in the shallow Wadden Sea necessitates careful containment to protect its UNESCO World Heritage status, crucial for migratory birds.

With 2,857 cars on board, including 25 electric cars, firefighting efforts become complex. The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has granted permission for ship salvage, ensuring navigable North Sea shipping lanes for other vessels.

German authorities are on high alert, assisting in containing oil spills. Meanwhile, a towing ship remains connected to the freighter to stabilize its position. Efforts to control the fire and minimize damage continue, though uncertainties surround the vessel’s future.