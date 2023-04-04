Indian Student at London School of Economics Claims Racism in Student Union Election

Karan Kataria, a 22-year-old student from Gurugram, studying master’s in international law at the London School of Economics (LSE) claims he faced racism for being Hindu and an Indian after being disqualified from elections to the students’ union (LSESU).

Speaking to news outlets India Today and Times of India, Kataria broke down and claimed he was subjected to a smear campaign where his detractors labelled him as islamophobic, queerphobic, transphobic and Europhobic in multiple WhatsApp groups belonging to students studying at the institution.

He said these claims were not backed by evidence and he has always batted for social harmony. He said that there were some individuals who could not bear to see an Hindu-Indian leading the LSESU. Kataria was contesting for LSESU general secretary.

Kataria told several news media outlets that he is the first member of his family to go to university. He also has a degree from NorthCap University and arrived in the UK last September to study for his master’s.’

Kataria said that he received a letter from the returning officer that he was affiliated with an extremist organisation but when he questioned the officer they could not link him to any incident where he showed any intolerance or discriminatory behaviour.

Kataria said the returning officer found him guilty of breaching a two-metre rule and based on that he was disqualified from the competition on March 29.

He said he was the only “brown international student" contesting and said he amassed support from Asian and African students.

James Refl was announced general secretary of the LSESU later as Kataria appeal failed and disqualification upheld.

“I am concerned for my safety. I come from a small village and a middle-class farming family. I never dreamt I would get judged on my Hindu faith and Indian identity," Kataria told the Times of India. He said that he feels the UK considers “Indian students to be cash cows".

“The LSESU’s actions show an authoritarian, undemocratic, xenophobic and biassed mindset," he said, adding that he is unable to sleep and is uncomfortable walking in the campus.

He also shared his ordeal with MP Bob Blackman, Indian High Commission in London and the authorities at his college and said that his fellow Indian students were also labelled “Hindu fascists" and “scumbags" by those opposed to his candidature.

The students’ union told the ToI that Kataria was disqualified from the election because he broke a rule that said candidates and campaigners must maintain a reasonable distance from anyone casting their vote.

The university spokesperson said that the institution remains committed to a “working and learning environment".

