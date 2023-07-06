Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Indian Student Tied With Cables, Buried Alive by Ex-Boyfriend After Break Up in Australia

According to the South Australian supreme court, Singh had killed her because she rejected him and had pre-planned the killing before abducting her from her workplace in March 2021

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 19:01 IST

New Delhi, India

According to evidence, she was buried alive by the accused. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
An Indian-origin man in Australia, murdered his former girlfriend after she rejected him, by tying her with cable wires and burying her alive.

In an act of revenge, the 22-year-old Tarikjot Singh, pleaded guilty for killing the 21-year-old Jasmeen Kaur. Kaur was a nursing student.

According to the South Australian supreme court, Singh had killed her because she rejected him and had pre-planned the killing before abducting her from her workplace in March 2021, Guardian reported.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave at Moralana Creek, with her hands tied with cable and her feet taped.

According to evidence, she was buried alive by the accused.

    • Kaur’s mother Rashpul said Singh was obsessed with her daughter, and he did not budge after she refused him over a hundred times.

    Singh now faces a mandatory life sentence, and the court will give him a non-parole period next month, Guardian said.

    first published: July 06, 2023, 17:28 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 19:01 IST
