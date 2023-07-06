Indian Student Tied With Cables, Buried Alive by Ex-Boyfriend After Break Up in Australia

An Indian-origin man in Australia, murdered his former girlfriend after she rejected him, by tying her with cable wires and burying her alive.

In an act of revenge, the 22-year-old Tarikjot Singh, pleaded guilty for killing the 21-year-old Jasmeen Kaur. Kaur was a nursing student.

According to the South Australian supreme court, Singh had killed her because she rejected him and had pre-planned the killing before abducting her from her workplace in March 2021, Guardian reported.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave at Moralana Creek, with her hands tied with cable and her feet taped.

Advertisement

According to evidence, she was buried alive by the accused.