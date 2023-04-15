Sudan Clash: 3 Killed as Army Battles Paramilitaries in Khartoum; Indians Advised to Remain Indoors

Indian citizens living in Sudan were advised to stay indoors as the nation’s army and paramilitary forces clashed on Saturday. According to reports by news agency AFP explosions rocked Sudan’s capital Khartoum after the nation’s paramilitary forces and the army attacked each other’s bases.

The doctors’ union said three civilians had been killed, including at Khartoum airport and in North Kordofan state, and at least nine others wounded, the news agency reported.

“In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," the Indian Embassy in Khartoum said in a tweet.

Sudan’s paramilitaries have claimed that they have taken control of the presidential palace and the Khartoum airport. They also claimed that they have expelled attacked from “bases in Soba" and have brought the Merowe airport under control.

Videos on social media showed several aircraft damaged at Khartoum Airport, including a Saudia A330, suggesting Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces took control of the airport.

Saudia confirmed the attack and said the Airbus A330 bound for Saudi Arabia “was exposed to gunfire damage… with guests and crew on board" ahead of its scheduled departure to Riyadh.

“It has been confirmed that all members of the aircraft’s cabin crew have safely arrived at the Saudi Embassy in Sudan," the statement said.

“Meanwhile aircraft flying over Sudan have returned and all other flights to and from Sudan have been suspended in order to preserve the safety of the guests and crew."

The attacks come days after the army warned the country was at a “dangerous" turning point.

The report by news agency AFP said tensions were high between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army.

The news agency citing its journalists in Sudan and eyewitnesses said confrontations, loud explosions and gunfire were heard near an RSF base in south Khartoum.

Sounds of gunfire was also heard near military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan residence and the news agency said civilians were seen running for cover as artillery exchanges rocked the streets.

Both sides are blaming each other for starting the fight.

“The Rapid Support Forces were surprised Saturday with a large force from the army entering camps in Soba in Khartoum and laying siege to paramilitaries there," the RSF said in a statement accessed by AFP.

The army accused RSF fighters of attacking several army camps in Khartoum and elsewhere around Sudan, the news agency reported citing spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah.

“Clashes are ongoing and the army is carrying out its duty to safeguard the country," Abdallah was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Burhan has been at loggerheads with the paramilitary chief as both disagreed over talks to finalise a deal to return the country to civilian rule and end the crisis that began when both staged a coup in 2021.

United Nations mission in Sudan Volker Perthes called for an “immediate" ceasefire.

“Perthes has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence," the UN mission said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “deeply concerned" about the reports of fighting. He said US embassy staff in the capital Khartoum are all “currently accounted for."

“We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues," he tweeted.

