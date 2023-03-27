India's Aviation Regulator Seeks Details from Nepal Authorities on Incident Involving AI, Nepal Airlines

Aviation regulator DGCA has sought details from the Nepal authorities regarding the incident of an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft coming close to a mid-air collision, according to a senior official.

On Friday morning, a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

Authorities on Sunday said warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster.

Advertisement

A senior DGCA official on Sunday said details are being obtained from the Nepal authorities on the airprox incident.

Air India has submitted a report about the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Nepal authorities do not have jurisdiction over Indian pilots. Pending further details, the crew of Air India involved in the incident was being off-rostered, the official added.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has written a letter to DGCA to conduct an investigation into the matter. Nepal’s watchdog has also asked the Indian regulator to take necessary action against the guilty and inform it, according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula.

In connection with the incident, CAAN has suspended three employees of the air traffic controller department for "carelessness" during duty hours.

There was no comment from Air India on the incident.

Read all the Latest News here