Home » World » India's Aviation Regulator Seeks Details from Nepal Authorities on Incident Involving AI, Nepal Airlines

India's Aviation Regulator Seeks Details from Nepal Authorities on Incident Involving AI, Nepal Airlines

Authorities on Sunday said warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 00:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The said air traffic conflict incident took place between Air India and Nepal Airlines on March 24, the tweet by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (Representative photo: IANS)
The said air traffic conflict incident took place between Air India and Nepal Airlines on March 24, the tweet by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (Representative photo: IANS)

Aviation regulator DGCA has sought details from the Nepal authorities regarding the incident of an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft coming close to a mid-air collision, according to a senior official.

On Friday morning, a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

Authorities on Sunday said warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

A senior DGCA official on Sunday said details are being obtained from the Nepal authorities on the airprox incident.

Air India has submitted a report about the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Nepal authorities do not have jurisdiction over Indian pilots. Pending further details, the crew of Air India involved in the incident was being off-rostered, the official added.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has written a letter to DGCA to conduct an investigation into the matter. Nepal’s watchdog has also asked the Indian regulator to take necessary action against the guilty and inform it, according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula.

In connection with the incident, CAAN has suspended three employees of the air traffic controller department for "carelessness" during duty hours.

There was no comment from Air India on the incident.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: March 27, 2023, 00:47 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 00:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!