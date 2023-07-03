India’s Concerns Over ‘Khalistani Freedom’ Rally in Canada on July 8 | Exclusive from Intel Sources

India has raised concerns over the threat to its diplomats in Canada ahead of the proposed ‘Khalistan Freedom’ rally on July 8, according to top intelligence sources.

Intelligence sources said it was the responsibility of the Canadian government to protect the diplomats. “We are also raising the issues at the right fora…The proposed rally in Toronto is nothing but a display parade of designated terrorists. These protests are supported by Pakistan’s ISI to spread disharmony in society," sources said.

On the names of Indian diplomats in Khalistani posters in Canada, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar told ANI: “We have requested our partner countries like Canada, the United States, the UK and Australia not to give space to the Khalistanis. This will affect our relations. We will raise this poster issue with the government of these countries"

Sources said the rally aims to throw light on the Khalistan movement, Operation Blue Star and Bhindrawala for the generation born after 1984. “They have raised a large terror force within Canada to execute killings, bomb blasts and non-state activities for their vested interests. Diplomatic channels have failed time to time," sources said.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

A tableau “celebrating" the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards went around the city of Brampton in Canada on June 4. This parade was organised by Khalistani groups on the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. The Government of India disapproved of it strongly and called it “vote bank politics".

The Khalistani elements in Canada are just not restricted to protest, but are indulging in physical assaults and violence. Many cases will be investigated by the Indian federal agencies.

Khalistani wanted accused in Canada are masterminding killings and terror activities in Punjab and other parts of India. They are executing these tasks with the help of gangsters in jails of Delhi and Punjab.

WANTED ACCUSED IN CANADA

A number of letters rogatory (LR) and deportation requests are awaiting response from the Canadian authorities, they said. Several requests from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the extradition and deportation of terrorist operatives and pro-Khalistan elements are pending with Canadian government. These accused are wanted in cases of terrorism, murder and other related offences.

Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa: The agency has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh on Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) member, originally from Tarn Taran in Punjab. A close associate of Landa was arrested for allegedly carrying out the Rocket-Propelled Grenade attack on the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022. Deepak was involved in multiple cases of violent terrorist and criminal offences, including killings.

Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla: Landa's aide, Dalla is also based in Canada and is linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Dalla was designated as an "individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9, 2023.

Satwinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar: He is an accused in the killing of Pradeep Kumar, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, in Faridkot in November 2022. He also works for Landa.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu: No action has been taken against SFJ's United States-based chief Pannu who made attempts to create communal disharmony using social media platforms. He was booked by the NIA in December 2020, along with Nijjar and Paramjit Singh Pamma, who lives in the United Kingdom.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar: A designated terrorist with connections to the banned 'Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)' was gunned down by two assailants in Surrey on June 18.

In February, the NIA arrested six persons related to terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus cases, including Dalla’s associate Lucky Khokhar, a resident of Bhatinda (Punjab). He had provided arms and ammunition to Dalla’s men in Punjab. The weapons were used to kill one Paramjit Singh in Jagraon (Punjab) in January.

WHAT EAM SAID RECENTLY

In response to a statement by the Canadian National Security Adviser, who had described India as one of the “top sources of foreign interference in Canada", Jaishankar had said that “if there was anyone who had a complaint, it was India".

