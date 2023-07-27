Indo-Canadian Anita Anand Named Treasury Board President in Trudeau Cabinet Reshuffle

In the latest cabinet reshuffle, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Anita Anand, of Indian origin, to the position of treasury board president. She has been promoted from her previous role as the defence minister in the Canadian government. In a series of tweets, Anita thanked Trudeau, saying that she is excited to take on the role of President of the Treasury Board.

“I’m excited to take on the role of President of the Treasury Board. Canadians elected us to deliver economic growth and to make life more affordable – and this job is at the heart of that agenda. It’s an honour to be a part of our government’s economic team," the former defence minister said in a tweet.

“With my background in governance & capital markets, I will work hard to ensure that we make smart, responsible investments to build an economy that works for all Canadians. And, I look forward to working closely with our professional public service to deliver results for Canada," she added.