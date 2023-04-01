Influencer Andrew Tate to Be Moved to House Arrest, Lawyer Says

A Romanian court on Friday ordered that controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother be moved from jail to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape.

Tate, a British-American former kickboxer with millions of online followers, along with his younger brother and two Romanian women, are under investigation for allegedly “forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape".

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were arrested in late December, and have been held in pre-trial detention ever since, which was again extended last week.

However, an appeals court “rejected the prosecution’s proposal to extend the pre-trial detention" and ordered the pair be placed “under house arrest", according to a court ruling, which was seen by AFP.

The brothers — who deny all charges brought against them — were expected to be released later Friday.

Media thronged the entrance to the prison where they are being held.

Arriving there, one of their lawyers, Eugen Vidineac, said he had not been informed of the details of the court’s decision.

The brothers have repeatedly said there is no evidence against them, while their lawyers have argued they are not a flight risk and should be released.

- Seized luxury cars -

The two men moved to Romania several years ago, and Tristan has a baby son who was born since his arrest.

As part of the probe, Romanian police have raided several properties connected to the Tate brothers and seized many of their assets, including a collection of luxury cars.

A court document from January said that one woman was “recruited" from the UK after she fell in love with Andrew Tate, who then brought her to Romania “with the goal of sexual exploitation".

The brothers, and the two Romanians also detained, allegedly trafficked, recruited and exploited women by coercing them into “pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material" online.

Flaunting his bulging muscles, cigars and fast cars, Tate’s videos posted on social media fascinate millions of teenage boys.

Giving tips on how to be successful along with misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, the Briton’s output has made him one of the world’s best-known influencers.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views before being banned for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

Tate was allowed back on Twitter after the South African billionaire Elon Musk bought the company.

