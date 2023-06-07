Iran Develops Hypersonic Missile, Can Travel 15 Times Speed of Sound, Dodge Anti-missile Systems

Iran has claimed that it has developed a hypersonic missile capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound, adding the new weapon to its arsenal as tensions remain high with the US over Tehran’s nuclear program.
The hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km, to be able to travel at up to 15 times the speed of sound and to bypass air defence systems.
Here is all you need to know about the hypersonic missile:
- The new missile, called Fattah, or “Conqueror" in Farsi, was unveiled even as Iran said it would reopen its diplomatic posts in Saudi Arabia after reaching a détente with Riyadh following years of conflict.
- Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace program, unveiled the model of the missile and claimed the missile had a range of up to 1,400 kilometers (870 miles).
- Ballistic missiles fly on a trajectory in which anti-missile systems like the Patriot can anticipate their path and intercept them. However, Fattah appeared to have a moveable nozzle, which could allow it to change trajectories in flight. The more irregular the missile’s flight path, the more difficult it becomes to intercept.
- Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, could pose crucial challenges to missile defense systems because of their speed and maneuverability. Iran described the Fattah as being able to reach Mach 15 — which is 15 times the speed of sound.
- Only four other countries claim to have them in their arsenals. China is believed to be developing hypersonic missiles, so is the US. Russia also claims to already deploy the weapons and used them in Ukraine. North Korea has also claimed to successfully test the weapon.
- The missile development has alarmed Israel as Iran had previously said it would be able to hit Israel within 400 seconds.
- Despite US and European opposition, the Islamic Republic has said it will further develop its defensive missile programme. However, Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its missile capabilities.
- According to reports, Iran is about to receive about $24 billion of currency shortly, including $7 billion from South Korea, $10 billion from Iraq and $6.7 billion in special drawing rights.
first published: June 07, 2023, 09:30 IST
last updated: June 07, 2023, 09:38 IST