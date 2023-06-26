Trends :PrigozhinBolsonaroRussia-UkraineNagorno-KarabakhJulian Sands
Home » World » Iranian President Gives 'Full Support' to Putin in Call

Iranian President Gives 'Full Support' to Putin in Call

After a phone call between Putin and Raisi, the Iranian president's political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi, quoted the Iranian president in a tweet, saying "the Islamic Republic of Iran supports Russian sovereignty"

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 20:30 IST

Moscow, Russia

Putin also received in the morning support from the emir of Qatar, according to another press release from the Russian presidency.(Photo: AFP File)
Putin also received in the morning support from the emir of Qatar, according to another press release from the Russian presidency.(Photo: AFP File)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gave “his full support" to Vladimir Putin during a telephone call, the Kremlin announced in a statement on Monday, two days after an aborted mutiny in Russia.

“The Iranian president has expressed his full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events," the Kremlin said in an announcement.

After a phone call between Putin and Raisi, the Iranian president’s political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi, quoted the Iranian president in a tweet, saying “the Islamic Republic of Iran supports Russian sovereignty."

According to the Iranian official, “President Putin explained the events related to the failed mutiny and insisted that such incidents cannot affect Russian sovereignty."

Advertisement
top videos
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan Will Star Together In A Movie, To Be Directed By Sujoy Ghosh?
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, reiterated on Monday that Iran “does not support any side in the war in Ukraine", while the United States accuses Tehran of supplying drones to Moscow and of helping to build a factory to manufacture them, which Tehran denies.

    Putin also received in the morning “support" from the emir of Qatar, according to another press release from the Russian presidency.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 26, 2023, 20:30 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 20:30 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App