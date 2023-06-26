Iranian President Gives 'Full Support' to Putin in Call

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gave “his full support" to Vladimir Putin during a telephone call, the Kremlin announced in a statement on Monday, two days after an aborted mutiny in Russia.

“The Iranian president has expressed his full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events," the Kremlin said in an announcement.

After a phone call between Putin and Raisi, the Iranian president’s political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi, quoted the Iranian president in a tweet, saying “the Islamic Republic of Iran supports Russian sovereignty."

According to the Iranian official, “President Putin explained the events related to the failed mutiny and insisted that such incidents cannot affect Russian sovereignty."