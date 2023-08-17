Iran's Foreign Minister on First Saudi Visit Since Ties Restored by China-Brokered Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is expected Thursday in Riyadh, his first official Saudi trip since a landmark rapprochement in March, state media reported. The one-day visit “is focusing on bilateral ties, regional and international issues", said IRIB state broadcaster.

It reported early Thursday that Amir-Abdollahian “will leave Tehran for Riyadh in a few hours". Shiite-dominated Iran and Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia had severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic republic were attacked during protests over Riyadh’s execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

A Chinese-brokered deal announced in March saw the long-time rivals agreeing to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies. In June, Prince Faisal bin Farhan became the first Saudi foreign minister to travel to Iran since 2006.

Earlier that month Iran had reopened its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony. And in another first since bilateral ties were restored, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that military officials from both countries met in Moscow on the sidelines of a security conference.

Amir-Abdollahian has said this week that Iran’s news ambassador to Saudi, Alireza Enayati, “will accompany" on Thursday’s visit to “officially start his mission".