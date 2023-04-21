IRS Agent Claims Probe into Hunter Biden ‘Mishandled’, Wants to Speak before US Congress

A special agent working for the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) claimed that the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden is being mishandled, news outlets reported.

The agent is seeking whistleblower protection to disclose information about the alleged mishandling of the investigation, the Associated Press said.

The special agent pointed out that they have information regarding the probing agencies’ failure to “mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition".

The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden focuses on his taxes and whether he made a false statement in connection with a gun purchase, the Associated Press said.

“Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a nonpartisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle," Mark Lytle, the attorney for the IRS whistleblower, said in a letter, obtained by the Associated Press, that was sent to the chairmen and ranking members of several House and Senate committees.

In his letter, the whistleblower says they disclosed the information they want to share with the Congress, internally with the IRS and a watchdog for the US Justice Department.

Lytle added that his client is able to contradict sworn testimony to lawmakers “by a senior political appointee." That appointee is not named.

“My client wants to come forward to Congress. He’s ready to be questioned about what he knows and what he experienced under the proper legal protections," Lytle told, while speaking to CBS News.

Lytle added that his client cannot speak public about any individual tax filings and requires protections from the US Congress before revealing any information.

A White House official told news agency BBC that the US President Joe Biden has not meddled into the probe. White House spokesperson Ian Sams said the US President earlier promised that the probe into his son will be conducted “free from any political interference from the White House" and Sams said the US President “upheld that commitment".

The BBC pointed out that US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in October 2022 said that it has enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes, dating back to 2019.

