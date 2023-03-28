IS Claims Responsibility for Attack Near Afghan Foreign Ministry that Killed Six People

Islamic State claimed on its Telegram account its responsibility for suicide attack that killed at least six civilians in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday, Reuters news agency reported.

Police had said that the attack occurred near a security checkpoint leading to the foreign ministry, the report added.

The UN mission in Afghanistan condemned the continuous targeting of ordinary Afghans.

“Reports of numerous casualties in today’s attack in #Kabul - at least one child among them. It is unacceptable that ordinary Afghans continue to be targeted as they go about their daily lives," United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet.

This latest blast was the second attack near the foreign ministry in less than three months, and the first since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on Thursday in Afghanistan.

Earlier in January, an IS attack near the ministry killed at least five people.

The Islamic State group has also claimed other recent attacks in Kabul, including a bombing near a checkpoint at the city’s military airport that killed several people.

The terrorist group also claimed responsibility for an assault on a Kabul hotel in December.

