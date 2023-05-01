Is King Charles Poised to Be the Last King of Australia as Nation Moves towards Republicanism

King Charles III’s coronation has reignited the debate in Australia regarding its governance and its desire to become a republic, ditching its connection to the UK royal family, the Guardian said in a report.

Australia’s new high commissioner to the UK, Stephen Smith, told the news outlet the Times that it is only a matter of time before Australia announces its status as a Republic.

Australia is in the process of recognising its true heritage by acknowledging and respecting the First Australians and their heritage and also how colonialism affected Australia’s real natives.

Former Australian footballer Craig Foster who also leads the Australian Republican Movement told the Guardian that he found it “ridiculous" that an Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged loyalty to the new king whom Australians “don’t know, don’t like and don’t particularly respect".

The Guardian said the coronation will take place on Saturday night, Australian time, and the celebrations will restrained.

During the coronation ceremony weekend, Australian national buildings and monuments will be illuminated in royal purple and on Sunday a 21-gun salute will be fired from the Australian parliament complex.

But in London, Australia will play an important role during the coronation ceremony. The event will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the king’s representative in Australia, the governor general, David Hurley, and the governors of Australia’s states, the Guardian said.

The report also said that King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will proceed to the coronation in the Australian-made diamond jubilee State Coach. They will not use the Gold State Coach during the coronation ceremony, breaking away from the tradition.

Sam Kerr, Chelsea striker and captain of the Australia football team, musician Nick Cave, and comedian Adam Hills will represent the country and Simon Abney-Hastings, the 15th Earl of Loudon and a distant relative of the new king is invited to be the bearer of the great golden spurs.

Kerr and Abney-Hastings will play official roles in the ceremony and the Australian Federation Guard will send 40 members to the 4,000-strong procession leading the king back to Buckingham Palace after the coronation.

Australia, however, will not announce a public holiday on Monday. The only state considering declaring a public holiday on May 8 for “royal subjects" is Western Australia.

The Australian Monarchist League, who are sympathetic to the royal family and traditions, urged for a commemorative holiday while decrying “neo-communism in action", while speaking to the Guardian. The group was referring to the decision to exclude the new sovereign from the next $5 note.

Surveys run by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and Ipsos showed a slim majority of Australians supported cutting formal ties with the British monarchy and a stronger majority wanted a referendum on the issue. Another slim majority did not support Charles becoming king.

