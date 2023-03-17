Home » World » ISKP May Be Ready to Launch Attacks on US Citizens in 6 months, Says Top Military Commander | Exclusive

ISKP May Be Ready to Launch Attacks on US Citizens in 6 months, Says Top Military Commander | Exclusive

General Michael Kurilla also said that there is a higher probability of such an attack overseas than it is in the homeland, targeting hundreds of thousands of US citizens living abroad

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 23:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The General said his command is working to close the intelligence gap by increasing investment into long-duration, high-altitude technology that can stay in the air for days and weeks. (Representational image)
The General said his command is working to close the intelligence gap by increasing investment into long-duration, high-altitude technology that can stay in the air for days and weeks. (Representational image)

The Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) terror outfit in Afghanistan is ready to launch an attack on the United States, a top US military official has said.

According to General Michael Kurilla, who leads the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the ISKP will be able to attack the US or Western countries in less than six months. These attacks will happen with little to no warning, he added.

He also said that there is a higher probability of such an attack overseas than it is in the homeland, targeting hundreds of thousands of US citizens living abroad.

Gen Kurilla said that with the US having pulled out of Afghanistan, counterterrorism operations are now more difficult, but not impossible.

He said his command is working to close the intelligence gap by increasing investment into long-duration, high-altitude technology that can stay in the air for days and weeks.

“Right now, I’m spending 80% of my time transiting to the region to be able to collect over-the-top [intelligence]," he said.

The top Republican on the committee Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi said the United States left a security vacuum in Afghanistan that has been filled by the Taliban, al-Qaeda, and Islamic States and emboldened their affiliates around the world.

first published: March 17, 2023, 23:30 IST
last updated: March 17, 2023, 23:30 IST
