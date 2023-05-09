Islamabad HC Calls Imran Khan's Arrest 'Legal,' Asks Police To Register Cases Against Protestors

After Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court — where he was at the time of arrest — said that this action was “legal."

In a judgement, accessed by CNN-News18, the Islamabad High Court called the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician’s arrest legal and also issued contempt notices against the Inspector General of Islamabad Police and the Secretary Interior.

The court has also directed the Islamabad Police to register cases against all those who were involved in protest and caused damages. Live Updates here

Khan’s arrest was followed by violent protests across the country by his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and other people.

Advertisement

The high court has asked for a full report of the arrest as well as the post-arrest consequences including the mess in court premises, according CNN-News18 sources.

Khan will be presented in the Accountability Court in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Khan was arrested while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, a day after he took on the country’s powerful army for allegedly hatching a plot to kill him.

His arrest comes a day after the powerful army accused Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested by paramilitary Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court when he had appeared for bail renewal, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said.

Currently, more than 120 cases are registered against the 70-year-old leader related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, and inciting violence. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad amid massive protests and riots-like situations.

Amid violent protests across Pakistan over Khan’s arrest, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been blocked in the country.

Advertisement

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Khan several times to appear before it but he failed to do so. After his arrest, the leader will be presented before the NAB court on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News here