Home » World » Islamist Preacher Anjem Choudary Charged with Terror Offences

Islamist Preacher Anjem Choudary Charged with Terror Offences

Choudary allegedly belong a terror outfit and addressed meetings to gather support for a terror outfit and also directed a terror outfit.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 17:36 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Anjem Choudary poses as he leaves London Central Mosque after speaking at a rally calling for British Muslims not to vote as part of the Stay Muslim Don't Vote campaign in London. (Image: Reuters File)
British Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terrorism offences, London’s Metropolitan police said on Monday.

Choudary, 56, faces charges of belonging to a proscribed organisation, addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and directing a terrorist organisation, the force said.

A 28-year-old Canadian, Khaled Hussein, was also charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

Counter-terror officers “investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organisation" arrested both men last Monday, the Met added.

    • Officers detained the high-profile Choudary in east London and held Hussein at Heathrow Airport after he arrived on a flight.

    They are both set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London later on Monday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

