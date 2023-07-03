Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Home » World » Israel Expands Stealth Fighter Jet Arsenal with Purchase of 25 More F-35 Jets from US

Israel Expands Stealth Fighter Jet Arsenal with Purchase of 25 More F-35 Jets from US

The F-35 is the world’s most advanced fighter jet, and Israel is the only country in the Middle East to fly them

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 02:24 IST

Israel

An Israeli F-35 lands at Ovda airbase during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP File Photo)
An Israeli F-35 lands at Ovda airbase during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP File Photo)

Israel will buy 25 F-35 aircraft from the United States, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced Sunday, in a deal that increases Israel’s arsenal of the stealth fighter jets by 50%.

The F-35 is the world’s most advanced fighter jet, and Israel is the only country in the Middle East to fly them. The $3 billion purchase, which increases the Israeli fleet of F-35 jets from 50 to 75, is set to be finalized in the coming months, the ministry said.

It said the deal would be financed through American military aid to Israel and that the maker of the plane, Lockheed Martin, and the maker of its engine, Pratt & Whitney, had committed to involving Israeli companies in the production process.

Advertisement

“The new agreement will ensure the continuation of cooperation between American companies and Israeli defense industries in the production of aircraft parts," the statement read.

The move to expand the Israeli arsenal comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran.

Israel, which considers Iran its greatest enemy, has previously used F-35 jets to shoot down Iranian drones, and has threatened to carry out a long-range strike on Iranian nuclear targets.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Effect: Anticipation For Jawan On An All-Time High; 'Prevue' To Be Launched Soon
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop a nuclear weapon — a charge Iran denies — and is believed to be behind a string of attacks on Iranian nuclear experts and facilities inside Iran over the years.

    Israel, which has sought to counter Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria, conducted an airstrike on the Syrian city of Homs on Sunday, one of hundreds of strikes on government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 02:24 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 02:24 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App