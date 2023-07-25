Israel PM Netanyahu Pushes Judicial Reform. What Next? More Protests, More Unrest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will find no respite despite securing a controversial victory over his political opponents as he led a controversial judicial reform which has split Israel apart.

The critics of the law accuse Netanyahu of destroying democracy by resetting several aspects of the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judiciary.

The reform takes away the power of the judiciary to keep the legislative system in check. The Israeli Supreme Court has the power to declare government decisions as “inappropriate" and make them null and void but the recent reforms challenge this power.

Even though the opposition walked out of the chamber, those in the ruling coalition pushed the first phase of reform with 64 votes in the 120-seat chamber.

Fresh strikes and protests are being planned for Tuesday and opposition parties have said that they are ready to protest for months if required.

Opponents were set to keep up months of protests on Tuesday, with doctors walking out. “The hand, extended for dialogue, was left hanging in the air, as victory celebrations took place symbolising above all a war that only has losers," Israel Medical Association chief Zion Hagay said. The medical association has staged a walkout.

The Histadrut trade union confederation said it would repeat the general strike it called in March over the reforms.

The police have said that 18 protesters have been injured in the protests and 12 police were injured in their attempts to contain the protests. A car ploughed into a group of protesters late Monday night leaving three with minor injuries.

Israeli media stood up in arms against the reforms with three top newspapers blackening their front pages to protest the reforms. “A black day for Israeli democracy," the blackened front pages read.

The Israeli Bar Associations have filed several petitions against the new legislation in the Israel Supreme Court.

“You see what is happening on the streets, everyone is so angry," a student was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Netanyahu has tried to calm down protesters and opponents by saying that he will delay the other proposal which includes giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

“Reach a comprehensive agreement on everything and we will add more time should it be needed," he said. He further added that the reforms were a “necessary democratic step".

Israeli reservists and veterans threatened that they will not report for volunteer duty if the far-right government does not back down in its push for reforms which will curb the power of the judiciary.

At least 1,100 Israeli air force reservists, including fighter pilots, threatened that they will suspend their volunteer service as lawmakers to vote the bill into law next week.

At least 58 people have been arrested but the protesters have vowed to keep carrying on with the protests.

“There is no prime minister in Israel. Netanyahu has become a puppet of messianic extremists," opposition chief Yair Lapid said, referring to far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and other ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies.