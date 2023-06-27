Israel to Build 5,700 Settler Homes in Palestine’s Restive West Bank Ignoring US' Warnings

As clashes increased between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in the Israel-governed West Bank, there are concerns that tensions between both groups will grow as Israel advances plans for 5,700 new homes in the occupied West Bank, the BBC said in a report.

The US has urged Israel on several occasions since last month to stop settlement expansion. The US has said that these settlements will act as an obstacle if peace is to be achieved between Israelis and Palestinians.

Washington, in its reaction to the developments, said it remains “deeply troubled" by the development.

After two Hamas-affiliated Palestinians shot dead four Israeli settlers, which led to settler violence. Tensions between Palestinians and Israelis have reached an all-time high since Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 2022 reelection.

The nationalist-religious coalition, which he leads, has made it its aim to increase its presence in the West Bank.

Anti-settlement advocates within Israel, like the group Peace Now, said 13,000 settlement homes have advanced in the territory in six months - thrice the total amount of settlements recorded in the whole of last year.

“The Israeli government is pushing us at an unprecedented pace towards the full annexation of the West Bank," Peace Now warned in a statement accessed by the BBC.

Many countries see the settlements as illegal under international law. These settlements are built in the areas captured by Israel in 1967 in the Middle East War. Israel disagrees and says the settlements are legal.

The US says that these expansions “undermine the geographic viability of a two-state solution, exacerbate tensions, and further harms trust between the two parties".

Israel plans include an extra thousand homes in the settlement of Eli. The announcement comes shortly after Hamas-affiliated Palestinian gunmen shot down four Israeli settlers last week.