Israeli Army Conducts Drone and Artillery Strikes on Syria After Rocket Fire, Tensions Soar

Israel launched strikes against Syria on Sunday after a series of rockets were fired from Southern Syria with a few of them landing in Israeli territory over the weekend.

“An IDF UAV is currently striking the launchers in Syria from which rockets were launched into Israeli territory earlier tonight" the Israeli Defense Force said in a tweet on Sunday.

The attack comes after the Israeli military said that six rockets were launched from southern Syria towards the Golan Heights on Saturday night and early Sunday. The attacks took place in two separate barrages resulting in three projectiles landing in Israeli territory.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said three rockets were fired, with one crossing the border and landing in an open area close to the northern Israeli town of Meitsar.

In the second barrage, launched early Sunday, the Israeli military said two of the rockets crossed the border into Israel, with one being intercepted and the second landing in an open area. There were no reports of casualties.

Following the second barrage, the IDF conducted drone and artillery strikes targeting the launchers used to fire the rockets in southern Syria. Local media has also reported of additional Israeli airstrikes near the Syrian capital, Damascus.

According to a report by Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV, Al-Quds Brigade, a Palestinian group based in Damascus and aligned with the Syrian regime, claimed responsibility for launching three missiles on Saturday.

The group stated that it fired the rockets in response to a police raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to retaliate for the attack. It’s worth noting that this militia is different from the larger Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, which has a similar name.

The latest clashes were triggered by an Israeli police raid on the sacred compound in Jerusalem that houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The incident sparked outrage among Palestinians observing the holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli raid was followed by multiple barrages of rockets fired into Israel from Palestinian militants in Lebanon and Gaza.

Israel has responded with air raids on alleged Hamas sites in southern Lebanon and Gaza. On Saturday night, a few hundred Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves in the mosque located in Jerusalem’s Old City, leading to further tension.

The conflict between Syria and Israel is a complex and long-standing issue that has its roots in a range of political, territorial, and ideological factors. In recent years, the conflict in Southern Syria has been further complicated by the ongoing civil war in Syria, which has pitted the government of President Bashar al-Assad against various opposition groups, including jihadist militants and other armed factions.

Iran and Russia have supported the Syrian government, and the United States and its allies have provided support to opposition groups. Israel has been involved in the conflict, carrying out airstrikes against Syrian military targets and supporting opposition groups in the region.

