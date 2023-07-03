Israeli Army Kills One Palestinian in West Bank in 'Extensive Counterterrorism Effort'

The Israeli army said Monday it was striking targets in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in an “extensive counterterrorism effort" that the Palestinian health ministry said had killed one resident and injured another.

“One citizen was killed and another seriously injured in the occupation (Israeli) bombing of Jenin," the health ministry said.

The Israeli army said its forces had struck a “joint operations center", which it claimed served as a command centre for the “Jenin Brigade", a local militant group.