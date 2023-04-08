Home » World » Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Mobilises Police, Army Reserves after Tel Aviv Attack

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Mobilises Police, Army Reserves after Tel Aviv Attack

One person was killed and several were wounded in a Tel Aviv terror attack, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 01:59 IST

Tel Aviv, Israel

Netanyahu on Thursday said that Israel will strike its enemies and they will pay the price for any act of aggression. (Image: Reuters File Photo)
Netanyahu on Thursday said that Israel will strike its enemies and they will pay the price for any act of aggression. (Image: Reuters File Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilised police and army reserves late Friday after one man was killed and five people were wounded in a car-ramming attack in central Tel Aviv.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement a man aged about 30 had been declared dead and five others were taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the attack.

“All the victims were tourists," it added, without providing details on their nationalities.

Three of them, including a 17-year-old, were moderately injured, while two had light injuries, the rescue service added.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

A police spokesman meanwhile told AFP “the terrorist was neutralised, it was a terror attack against civilians, a car ramming attack".

Netanyahu ordered the mobilisation of police and army reserves following the attack, his office said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, two British-Israeli sisters aged 16 and 20 were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

The attacks came hours after Israel bombarded Lebanon following rocket fire from there that the army blamed on Palestinian militants.

The violence comes amid an upsurge in tensions during Jewish, Muslim and Christian religious holidays.

It follows the storming early Wednesday by Israeli riot police of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Islam’s third holiest site.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 08, 2023, 01:59 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 01:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Photos In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Shreya Dhanwanthary Raises Temperature With Bold, Braless Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures