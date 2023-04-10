Home » World » Israeli PM Netanyahu Rejects Claim that Mossad Backed Judiciary Overhaul Protests

Israeli PM Netanyahu Rejects Claim that Mossad Backed Judiciary Overhaul Protests

The New York Times on Saturday published an assessment that Mossad leadership had encouraged its staff and Israeli citizens to join the mass protests.

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 00:29 IST

Jerusalem

The crisis started when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to introduce a much-needed set of judicial reforms. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)
The crisis started when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to introduce a much-needed set of judicial reforms. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

Israel’s government on Sunday rejected claims raised in documents allegedly leaked from the Pentagon that leaders of its foreign intelligence service Mossad had supported nationwide protests against a proposed overhaul of Israel’s judiciary.

The New York Times on Saturday published an assessment it attributed to a Central Intelligence Update from March 1 that Mossad leadership had encouraged its staff and Israeli citizens to join the mass protests. The paper said that while the leaked documents seemed authentic, it did not mean they were accurate.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the report was “mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever".

Advertisement

“The Mossad and its senior officials did not – and do not – encourage agency personnel to join the demonstrations against the government, political demonstrations or any political activity," it said.

RELATED NEWS

Netanyahu’s overhaul plan has sparked unprecedented public anger since his coalition of hard-right and religious parties came to power late last year, and has also caused alarm among Israel’s Western allies.

The proposed legislation would enable parliament to override Supreme Court decisions and hold control over judicial appointments.

After weeks of intensifying demonstrations, Netanyahu in late March relented and said he would delay the contested reforms to allow for compromise talks with opposition parties.

The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it was in touch with the Defense Department and had began a probe into the leak of the alleged documents, covering several subjects relating to national security. It declined further comment.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 10, 2023, 00:29 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 00:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week