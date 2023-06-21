Trends :State Dinner at White HouseMissing Titanic SubmarineModi Speech HighlightsFrance Sexual AbuseModi US Congress Address
Home » World » It Will Please Anti-India Lobby, Says Hindu American PAC as Few Lawmakers Write to Biden on Modi Visit

It Will Please Anti-India Lobby, Says Hindu American PAC as Few Lawmakers Write to Biden on Modi Visit

In a tweet, the PAC pointed out that Democrats were being praised for Joe Biden hosting PM Narendra Modi on a state visit, but the letter signed by 75 US lawmakers will “upset many and mostly please the anti-India lobby”

Advertisement

Curated By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 11:08 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives in New York on June 20, 2023. (AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives in New York on June 20, 2023. (AP)

The Hindu American Political Action Committee (PAC) in the US has raised strong objection to a letter written by a group of American lawmakers to President Joe Biden, asking him to raise directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi certain “areas of concern".

In a tweet, the PAC pointed out that Democrats were being praised for Biden hosting Modi on a state visit, but the letter, signed by 75 lawmakers, including Indian-American lawmaker Pramila Jayapal, will “upset many and mostly please the anti-India lobby".

Sharing a list of other signatories to the letter, the PAC said: “… the @RepJayapal @ChrisVanHollen letter lecturing India, signed by 70 @TheDemocrats and not one @GOP member, will upset many & mostly please the anti-India lobby."

Advertisement

A PAC or political action committee raises funds and support for an election political candidate or for a particular election issue.

The letter objected to by the Hindu American PAC urges Biden to discuss with Modi the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between the two countries. “As longtime supporters of a strong US-India relationship, we also believe that friends can and should discuss their differences in an honest and forthright way," read the letter.

“That is why we respectfully request that - in addition to the many areas of shared interests between India and the US - you also raise directly with Prime Minister Modi areas of concern."

“You have once again made respect for human rights, press freedom, religious freedom, and pluralism core tenets of American foreign policy. Moreover, these tenets are necessary to the functioning of true democracy. In order to advance these values with credibility on the world stage, we must apply them equally to friend and foe alike, just as we work to apply these same principles here in the United States," it said.

Advertisement

The letter mentioned reports about “the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access" in India and also referred to the State Department’s 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in India.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • The lawmakers said they want a close and warm relationship between the people of the United States and the people of India and added that the friendship should be built not only on shared interests but also on shared values.

    “We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party; that is the decision of the people of India, but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy. And we ask that, during your meeting with Prime Minister Modi, you discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries," the letter added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Nitya ThirumalaiNitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politic...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 11:08 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 11:08 IST
    Read More