Italian PM Meloni: Reviewing Options on China's BRI Deal

The Italian government has not yet taken a decision on whether to leave the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) deal with China and is reviewing its options, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

Italy joined the ambitious BRI programme in 2019, despite protests from the United States.

The pact comes up for renewal at the end of the year and Meloni said parliament would be involved in discussions about its future.

“We have not yet taken a decision. The debate is open," Meloni told reporters during a trip to Prague, repeating that she herself had opposed the original choice to sign up to the BRI.