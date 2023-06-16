Trends :ISIS School AttackArtemisLondon MurdersTexas Dead Fish MysteryRussia-Ukraine
Home » World » Jack Teixeira: US Airman Indicted Over Pentagon Documents Leak

Jack Teixeira: US Airman Indicted Over Pentagon Documents Leak

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 04:03 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass. (WCVB-TV via AP)
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass. (WCVB-TV via AP)

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

Read MoreJack Teixeira: What We Know About Pentagon Documents Leak Suspect

Advertisement

The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

    His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 16, 2023, 03:18 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 04:03 IST
    Read More