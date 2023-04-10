Jailed London Cop Carrick Faces New Sex Crime Allegations; Casey Report Slams Met Police for Lapses

More than 10 people have come forward to report further offences by serial rapist and former police officer David Carrick. David Carrick, who served in London’s Metropolitan Police and committed most of his offences in Hertfordshire, according to a report by the BBC.

The 48-year-old was sentenced to 36 life terms after he admitted to 49 charges levelled against him, including 24 counts of rape. The new report also contain allegations of sexual assault and police officers are working with prosecutors and probing the accusations.

Justice Cheema Grubb while announcing the verdict said that Carrick took “monstrous advantage of women" between 2003 and 2020, while serving as an officer with the Metropolitan Police and the crimes show “a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law."

Advertisement

A report by the UK-based Express reported earlier in January that Metropolitan Police is investigating more than 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims, involving around 800 of its officers following the investigation into David Carrick.

Sir Mark Peter Rowley, the Met police chief, also said that the Metropolitan police confirmed that it is reviewing a total of 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving hundreds of its officers from the last decade, to ensure that the decision-making during the hiring of these officers were not poor.

Following the death of Sarah Everard in the hands of a former police officer in 2021, a report led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock revealed that the Met Police lost the confidence of the people due to institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia and its inability to root out bad officers.

“This Met is tasked with upholding law and order and keeping citizens safe. But it has failed over time to ensure the integrity of its officers and therefore of the organisation. Despite the obvious signals of major failure – with heinous crimes perpetrated by serving Met officers – it did not stop to question its processes," Louise Casey said in her report.

Advertisement

“Concerns raised through the misconduct or complaints process are not well recorded and are more likely to be dismissed than acted upon. Patterns of behaviour and escalating incidents which are the hallmarks of predatory behaviour are not identified," the report said.

“Instead, time and time again, those complaining are not believed or supported. They are treated badly, or face counterclaims from those they have accused," the report further added.

Read all the Latest News here