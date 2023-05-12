Jaishankar Calls On Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday and conveyed personal greetings and warm regards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar, who landed in Dhaka on Thursday, will attend the ‘6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023’ which will deliberate on the prospects of regional cooperation.

“Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. Conveyed personal greetings and warm regards of PM @narendramodi. The guidance and vision of our leaders continues to strengthen India-Bangladesh Maitri," Jaishankar tweeted.

The India Foundation, in association with Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, has organised the sixth edition of the conference with its theme, “Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future".

Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam received the Indian foreign minister upon his arrival, a Bangladesh foreign office spokesman said.

The meeting, a two-day meeting from May 12, aims to deliberate upon the prospects of regional cooperation, a statement by the India Foundation said.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the conference and Jaishankar is set to deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

Bangladesh has not issued an official statement detailing Jaishankar’s engagements during his visit here.

According to officials, the conference would bring together a luminary gathering of key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening the Indian Ocean Region.

It will be attended by the President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem, and several ministers from across the world, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) was started in 2016 and in the last six years, has emerged as the “Flagship Consultative Forum" for countries in the region over regional affairs.

(With PTI inputs)