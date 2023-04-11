Jaishankar Calls on Uganda's President, Discusses Cooperation in Energy, Defence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (EAM) on Monday called on Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and discussed possible cooperation in areas like trade, infrastructure, energy and defense.

Meeting with President Museveni is part of a three-day visit to the East African country. During the talks, Jaishankar conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appreciated his guidance on furthering long-standing ties between the two countries.

“Privileged to call on President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at his farm in Rwakitura. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his guidance on furthering our traditional and long-standing ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

Advertisement

“Discussed cooperation in trade & investment, infrastructure, energy, defense, health, digital and agricultural domains. Congratulated Uganda on assuming the chairship of the NAM and affirmed our strong coordination at multilateral forums including the United Nations," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

Jaishankar is on a two-nation visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with these two countries. The external affairs minister is on a trip to Uganda from April 10-12, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a tweet, President Museveni said issues of mutual interest were discussed and both of them agreed to cooperate in the areas of agriculture, defense, and security.

“I hosted @DrSJaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs at my home in Rwakitura this afternoon. We discussed issues of mutual interest and agreed to cooperate in the areas of agriculture, ICT, defense and security, development of the pathogenic economy, etc. I welcome him," Uganda’s President tweeted.

Advertisement

During the visit, he will hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister General Jeje Odongo, call on the country’s leadership and meet other Ministers.

Minister Jaishankar will also inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja.

“A bilateral MoU between the Government of India and Government of Uganda, on setting up of the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit," MEA said in an earlier press release.

Advertisement

EAM will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project in Uganda. He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

After concluding his Uganda visit, Jaishankar will visit Mozambique from April 13-15. This will be the first visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique since 2010.

During the visit, EAM will call on top leadership and also co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

Advertisement

He is also expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. EAM will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Mozambique.

Read all the Latest News here