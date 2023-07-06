Jaishankar in Tanzania: As G20 Chair, India's Focus is on Developing World, Especially Africa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reiterated India’s commitment to representing the needs and priorities of the developing world on the global stage, particularly Africa, during its chairmanship of the G20.

He made these remarks during a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania. Jaishankar is in Zanzibar on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the top leadership of the country.

Speaking at a deck reception hosted onboard INS Trishul, he said, “India is currently chairing G20 and as the president of the G20 and the chair of the G20, our endeavour has been to get this premier forum to focus on the needs of the developing world and especially the needs and priorities of the African continent."

Minister Jaishankar recalled how India earlier this year convened the Voice of the Global South Summit to highlight the needs of the developing world.

He also voiced India’s stand that permanent participation in the African Union should be considered by the members of the G20. “We look forward to the response of the other members in this regard," the minister said.

Jaishankar, who is on a four-day visit to the East African country, made this speech a few hours after he landed in Zanzibar.

“Landed in Zanzibar. Thank Minister of Tourism, Simai Said for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements in Tanzania that will further deepen our historic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted on his arrival.

Jaishankar will visit Zanzibar from July 5-6, where he will visit a water supply project funded by the Government of India line of credit and call on the top leadership.

“Delighted to meet President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi. Appreciated his strong commitment to stronger India-Zanzibar partnership. Our development partnership and defence cooperation are domains with which he is closely associated. @DrHmwinyi," the External Affairs Minister tweeted after meeting Zanzibar’s president.

Jaishankar also attended the signing of an agreement for the setting up of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Zanzibar campus and asserted that it reflects India’s commitment to the Global South.

After attending the reception on INS Trishul, the External Affairs Minister will visit the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania from July 7-8, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and call on the country’s top leadership.

During the visit, he will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting.