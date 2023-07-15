Jaishankar Meets Top Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta, Discusses Issues on Peace, Tranquillity in Border Areas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and discussed outstanding issues relating to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting here.

“Just concluded a meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Jaishankar said he discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

“Our conversation also covered the East Asia Summit/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific," he said.