Jaishankar Says 'Aapke Muh Mein Ghee-Shakkar' In Sweden, Audience in Splits | WATCH

EAM S Jaishankar, who is on his first visit to Sweden as the country’s foreign minister, on Sunday interacted with the Indian diaspora in Stockholm and had a little chit-chat with them, leaving them in laughter.

Jaishankar who was reportedly commenting on the globalisation of the Indian culture invoked the Hindi idiom “aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar."

“I don’t know how many of you follow Hindi, but you know there is a term which says “aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar," he said, and also explained the meaning of it as “what you’re saying, may that come true."

A bout of laughter and clapping was followed by Jaishankar’s comment.

Jaishankar also said that he can see this globalisation of Indian culture happening and explained several factors behind this.

“One is because of the spread of the Indian diaspora. The second is, we ourselves…. are much more confidently expressing it. It’s important we try to find ways of making it more universal," he said.

One very good example of this, Jaishankar adds, “was the initiative in 2015 of celebrating the International Day of Yoga, and the idea started when Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spoke about it in United States, but none of us thought that it would catch on like this. There is not a country in the world where that enthusiasm of yoga is not there," he said.

Jaishankar also commented on global politics and how the Indo-Pacific has becoming “increasing central" in it.

“The more the European Union and Indo-Pacific deal with each other, the stronger will be the respective appreciation of multipolarity and remember, a multipolar world, which the EU prefers, is feasible only by a multipolar Asia," he said.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Sweden to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF).

The trip comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Earlier, the minister held wide-ranging discussions with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom here and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy.