Jaishankar to Embark on a Four-Day Visit to Tanzania Today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on a four-day official visit to Tanzania on Wednesday to hold high-level talks for greater bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit, Jaishankar will call on the top leadership of the East African country and also attend a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Trishul.

“EAM will first visit Zanzibar from 05-06 July 2023, where he will visit a water supply project funded by the Government of India line of credit, call on top leadership and also attend a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

From July 07-08, the external affairs minister will visit the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart.

Jaishankar will also call on the country’s top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers.

During the visit, he will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting.

The external affairs minister will also be addressing the Indian diaspora and inaugurating the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar es Salaam.