Japan and South Korea to Hold First Security Talks in 5 Years, Says Tokyo

Japan and South Korea to Hold First Security Talks in 5 Years, Says Tokyo

The talks among Japanese and South Korean defence and diplomatic officials will discuss topics such as strategic environments surrounding the two countries

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 14:44 IST

Tokyo, Japan

The national flags of Japan (L) and South Korea (R) flutter in the wind ahead of the arrival of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on March 16, 2023. (AFP)
Japan and South Korea will hold security talks in Seoul on April 17, the first such meeting since March 2018, Japanese foreign and defense ministries announced on Friday.

The talks among Japanese and South Korean defence and diplomatic officials will discuss topics such as strategic environments surrounding the two countries, the ministries said.

Tokyo and Seoul are also expected to revive "shuttle diplomacy" of regular visits between the leaders, according to a Yomiuri daily report citing Japanese government sources.

Still, Japan remains cautious about immediate improvements in relations, with a Japanese government official who requested anonymity saying that "Japan and South Korea relations are looking up, but it’s still a step-by-step process".

About the Author

Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com.

first published: April 14, 2023, 14:30 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 14:44 IST
